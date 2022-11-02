The Wyoming Bikers Association is selling tickets for a gun raffle, dinner and auction at 5:30 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 12, at the Moose Lodge, 2704 Hackathorn Lane.
Tickets cost $50 per person.
Updated: November 2, 2022 @ 12:34 pm
