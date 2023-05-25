Chili Cookoff (copy)
Kinnley Williams, 15 months old, dispatches a cup of ice cream during the 36th annual Charity Chili Cook-Off at the Wyoming Center in Gillette. Students can pick up a free ice cream bar from 1-4 p.m. Friday at the Shell Food Mart on Second Street to celebrate the last day of school.

 News Record File Photo

Students rounding out their last day of school for the year can pick up a free ice cream sandwich from 1-4 p.m. Friday at the Shell Food Mart on Second Street.

