Jackalope Jump
Buy Now

Phil Grabrick gets jumpers ready during the annual Jackalope Jump at the Campbell County Recreation Center in Gillette. The event raises funds for Special Olympics Wyoming which will hold its 2023 State Summer Games in Gillette on May 18-20. Volunteers for the three-day event are still needed.

 News Record Photo/Ed Glazar

More volunteers are needed to help run the Special Olympics Wyoming State Summer Games run smoothly this weekend. The state games, state softball and high school graduations are all in town this weekend, so volunteer numbers have been slow to come in.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.