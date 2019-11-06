A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of felony possession of meth with intent to deliver, misdemeanor possession of marijuana and misdemeanor unauthorized use of a vehicle at about 9:30 p.m. Tuesday.
Jared Millard was driving a red 2001 Ford Escort when officers attempted a traffic stop as the car matched the description from an earlier call for vehicle theft, Police Sgt. Eric Dearcorn said.
