In the next few weeks, 10,000 people in Campbell County will be infected with the novel coronavirus. Thousands of those will be hospitalized and more than 100 people will die.
Those stark projections are from Dr. Nicholas Stamato, chief of medical staff for Campbell County Health. In a video that can viewed attached to this story on the News Record’s website, gillettenewsrecord.com, Stamato said the numbers scare him, and if Campbell County wants to avoid a COVID-19 outbreak, people must start taking things seriously.
There so far has only been one confirmed case of coronavirus in Campbell County, but Stamato believes the actual number of people who have the virus is much, much higher.
In countries that were able to get everyone tested, such as South Korea, if a community has one positive case of coronavirus the numbers grow exponentially by the day, he said. That means the next day, there are 10 cases. Two days later, there are 100 new cases and the day after that, there’s 1,000.
“This could become a nightmare,” Stamato said.
It will be a long time before a coronavirus vaccine is available. There are drugs that may treat the virus, “but we can’t count on that,” he said.
“To think we’ve got a magic bullet is just not true,” he said. “Our best hope is to prevent the spread.”
Washing hands and staying 6 feet away from other people are good starts, but the best way to prevent the spread is to stay home. Those who are sick should already be self-quarantining, but Stamato is asking those who are healthy to also “stay home as much as possible.”
Leave the house only when necessary and plan out those trips you do make. When you’re going to the grocery store, plan out your meals for the rest of the week so you only have to go to the store that one time.
“Don’t make multiple trips when you can do it in one,” he said.
If you’re picking up a carryout order from a restaurant, try to run other errands, such as filling the car up with gas, on that same trip. And if possible, only send one person out of the house at a time to reduce the risk.
Stamato said Gillette can learn a lot from the Spanish flu pandemic, which lasted from 1918 to 1920. Two cities in particular took two very different approaches. St. Louis took the threat of flu seriously and “hunkered down,” while Pittsburgh went about life as if nothing was happening.
The mortality rate in St. Louis was half of Pittsburgh’s.
If Gillette’s residents adopt the same mindset as St. Louis and stay home, “We can cut hospitalizations in half, we can cut the number of deaths in half,” Stamato said.
President Donald Trump has called the coronavirus outbreak “a war,” Stamato said, so Campbell County should have a “war-like mentality.”
Residents have to be all-in on this, because “half-measures will kill people,” he said.
“Stay at home, save a life,” he added. “It could be your own life.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.