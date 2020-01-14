Two Gillette residents were found dead on Friday morning.
At about 11 a.m., the Gillette Police Department received a call from a family member of one of the victims who reported finding the bodies of 36-year-old woman Felicity Sjostrom and 46-year-old man Richard Massman in the 1100 block of Bighorn Circle.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.