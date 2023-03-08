Gillette College will host a Pronghorn Town Hall at 5:15 p.m. Thursday in the presentation hall of the main building.
The town hall is an opportunity for anyone in the community to find out what is going on at the college. Updates will be provided, along with answers to questions locals may have.
