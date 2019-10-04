Member of the color guard Christian Cabral, 17, twirls her flag as she performs with others in the Campbell County High School marching band dress rehearsal of its show “Letters From a Prisoner of War,” at Campbell County High School on Thursday afternoon.
Campbell County High School marching band members cast long shadows Thursday afternoon as they make their way toward the football field scoreboard during a dress rehearsal of their field show, “Letters From a Prisoner of War.”
Sun glints off the the headwear of the Campbell County Marching Band as they performmtheir dress rehearsal of their show “Letters From a Prisoner of War," at Campbell County High School on Thursday afternoon.
The Campbell County Marching Band stands at attention as a drum major makes her way to the next position during their dress rehearsal of the show “Letters From a Prisoner of War," at Campbell County High School on Thursday afternoon. The acts of the performance follow a soldier from deployment to the soldier being taken to a prisoner camp.
U.S. Navy Vietnam veteran Don Richman had unexpected tears in his eyes Thursday afternoon after hearing a moving performance by the Campbell County High School marching band.
“That announcer, I wasn’t expecting to hear him talk,” said Richman about hearing words spoken by retired U.S. Army Sgt. Nate Fulton, who read a soldier’s letters during the band’s “Letters From a Prisoner of War” performance.
