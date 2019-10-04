U.S. Navy Vietnam veteran Don Richman had unexpected tears in his eyes Thursday afternoon after hearing a moving performance by the Campbell County High School marching band.

“That announcer, I wasn’t expecting to hear him talk,” said Richman about hearing words spoken by retired U.S. Army Sgt. Nate Fulton, who read a soldier’s letters during the band’s “Letters From a Prisoner of War” performance.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.