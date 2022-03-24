Early morning sun falls on the southeast face of Devils Tower, pictured here from the loop road at Devils Tower National Monument near the banks of the Belle Fourche River. Don't take cash to pay entrance fees at Devils Tower. It's now taking only cards or digital payments, which it says will save time.
Entrance fees for Devils Tower National Monument will only be accepted as card or digital payments starting on April 1.
Part of the move to stop accepting cash to enter the park came as a means to cut down the time employees spend managing cash. It also would increase the amount of revenue that could go toward projects and visitor services while reducing the chance for wrongdoing or mishandling, according to a National Park Service press release.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.