Four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 were recorded in Campbell County on Friday, raising the county’s active case count to 24.
The 53 new confirmed cases throughout the state brings the Cowboy State's total to 48,447 confirmed cases, 8,820 probables and 56,103 recoveries, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
The 14-day rolling positivity rate in Campbell County was at 4.45% as of April 14, far below its peak that exceeded 30% months ago, but noticeably more than the 2.01% rate the county had going into April.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- First vaccine doses received (Pfizer/Moderna): 9,200
- First vaccine doses administered: 6,802 (73.93% as of April 12)
- Second vaccine doses received (Pfizer/Moderna): 7,380
- Second vaccine doses administered: 4,827(65.41% as of April 12)
- Johnson & Johnson doses received (single-shot): 2,300
- Johnson & Johnson doses administered: 753
- Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days
- Number of new confirmed cases: 4
- Number of probables: 505
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 17
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 4,289
- Number of active cases: 24
- Recoveries: 4,707
- Recoveries in past seven days: 24
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 61
- Hospitalizations today: 1
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 53
- Number of probables: 8,820
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 314
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 48,447
- Number of active cases: 461
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 703
- Hospitalizations today: 24
