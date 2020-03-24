Gov. Mark Gordon, along with State Health Officer Dr. Alexia Harrist, have issued another statewide order closing non-essential personal services.
Beginning Wednesday through at least April 3, businesses and outlets where "appropriate social distancing measures are not practical" are affected, according to a press release announcing the closure.
This applies to businesses such as nail salons, barber shops, comsetology services, electrology and other things deemed "esthetic" in nature, the order says. That also means the closure of massage parlors, along with tattoo and body piercing shops.
Services deemed "medically necessary" can remain open, the release says.
“While I understand the impact and sympathize with those most affected by these measures, especially small business owners, I support Dr. Harrist’s recommendation because this is about saving lives,” Governor Gordon said. “We have tried to navigate a thoughtful course, but as COVID-19 spreads through our communities, we must take this action now.”
Dr. Harrist said, “People who are ill with COVID-19 can easily spread this disease to others to anyone nearby if they cough or sneeze. Staying away from others as much as possible helps protect all of us, including those who are most vulnerable to illness complications.”
This order supplements previous statewide orders issued March 19 and 20 closing certain public spaces and prohibiting gatherings of 10 people or more in a single room or confined space.
Another case confirmed
Wyoming's 30th confirmed case of the novel coronavirus was announced Tuesday afternoon and brings the total for Laramie County to eight.
Since the state reported its first confirmed case of COVID-19 on March 11, testing at the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory has increased in volume and capacity.
In Campbell County, one case of COVID-19 has been confirmed in a woman who is not hospitalized, according to the county Public Health Department.
With 10 cases, Fremont County has the most confirmations in Wyoming.
The Wyoming Department of Health reports that as of Tuesday afternoon, the state lab has completed 567 coronavirus tests and Wyoming commercial labs have reported 171 tests. The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention also has completed one test for the state.
In Campbell County, the WDH reports the state lab has completed testing on 68 samples and has 50 samples pending results.
Of the 30 confirmed cases in the state so far, WDH reports there have been no deaths and seven people have recovered.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.