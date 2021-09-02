Campbell County recorded 78 new confirmed cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday, increasing its active case count to 346, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

Statewide, active cases rose to 4,153, the most in the state since Dec. 9.

The rising number of COVID-19 patients continues to be an issue in Wyoming, as the total number of Wyoming patients increased to 198 on Wednesday, with 14 of those patients in Campbell County, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.

Here are the latest numbers:

CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS

First vaccine doses administered: 10,349 (as of Monday)

Second vaccine doses administered: 8,725 (as of Monday)

Johnson & Johnson doses administered: 1,103 Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days

Number of new confirmed cases: 78

Number of probables: 617

Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 507

Confirmed total since pandemic began: 5,720

Number of active cases: 346

Recoveries: 5,900

Recoveries in past seven days: 252

New deaths: 0

Overall deaths: 68

Hospitalizations today: 14

WYOMING NUMBERS