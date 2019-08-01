There’s just nothing quite like an outdoor pool in the summer.
That’s what Diane Monahan believes, and it’s why Gillette’s Water Services manager supported the idea of having the first Family Fun Night at the City Pool on Friday.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for Reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph..
A few passing clouds, otherwise generally clear. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 58F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Updated: August 1, 2019 @ 8:07 pm
There’s just nothing quite like an outdoor pool in the summer.
That’s what Diane Monahan believes, and it’s why Gillette’s Water Services manager supported the idea of having the first Family Fun Night at the City Pool on Friday.
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular videos.
Please disable your ad blocker, whitelist our site, or purchase a subscription
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.