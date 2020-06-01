Mother Jennifer Garza, from left, returns a serve back over the net while playing a friendly game of front yard volleyball with her children Destinee Ortega, Sydney Vaughn and Taylor Vaughn onFriday afternoon.
Mother Jennifer Garza, from left, returns a serve back over the net while playing a friendly game of front yard volleyball with her children Destinee Ortega, Sydney Vaughn and Taylor Vaughn onFriday afternoon.
Gillette set a new high temperature record when it hit 91 degrees on Sunday, topping its previous high temperature record of 88 degrees set in 1940.
The record comes from the area's longstanding record observer located near the Wastewater Treatment Plant, according to the National Weather Service in Rapid City, South Dakota. To the northwest, the airport recorded an even higher temperature of 94 degrees.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.