Federal guidelines were updated this week to allow for more nursing home visitation, but it remains unclear how those changes will affect long-term care facilities in Gillette.
The joint guidance reached Wednesday by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services and Centers for Disease Controls and Prevention recommend "responsible" indoor visitation for all residents, regardless of whether the visitor or resident have been vaccinated.
The following exceptions were outlined:
- Unless the county’s positivity rate is greater than 10% and less then 70% of residents in the facility are fully vaccinated.
- Residents have a confirmed COVID-19 infection.
- If residents are in quarantine.
As before, compassionate care visits are still permitted for end-of-life situations, as has remained the case at the Legacy Living and Rehabilitation Center throughout the pandemic.
Still, the guidelines recommend continuing to follow safety guidelines such as physical distancing, masking, hand washing and visiting outdoors when possible.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- First vaccine doses received: 7,022
- First vaccine doses administered: 5,063 (72.10% as of March 11)
- Second vaccine doses received: 4,562
- Second vaccine doses administered: 2,769 (60.70% as of March 11)
- Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days
- Number of new confirmed cases: 0
- Number of probables: 486
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 12
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 4,210
- Number of active cases: 13
- Recoveries: 4,619
- Recoveries in past seven days: 22
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 59
- Hospitalizations today: 0
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 88
- Number of probables: 8,436
- Number of confirmed cases in last seven days: 348
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 46,676
- Number of active cases: 498
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 691
- Hospitalizations today: 17
COUNTY NUMBERS
Laramie: 7,040 (1,300)
Natrona: 5,795 (1,962)
Campbell: 4,210 (486)
Fremont: 4,147 (790)
Sweetwater: 3,724 (146)
Albany: 3,537 (385)
Sheridan: 2,413 (629)
Weston: 535 (96)
Johnson: 420 (292)
Crook: 386 (32)
