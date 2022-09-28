A public information meeting to answer questions and concerns about the International Pathfinders Camporee has been rescheduled to Nov. 14.
The meeting, originally set to be on Oct. 5, has been moved to to 6 p.m. Nov. 14 at Cam-plex Energy Hall, according to a press release. The date was moved so that all of the parties involved in the forum can attend.
