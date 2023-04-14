The proposed changes to the Campbell County Public Library’s collection development policy are now out for public comment.
The library board has spent months working on this, including three workshops in January, February and March. Board members went through the 103-page policy page by page, and board chair Sage Bear also recruited Florida nonprofit Liberty Counsel, which recommended changes.
Public comment will be accepted through May 30.
People can submit written comments to the Campbell County Library Board at 2101 South 4J Road, Wyoming 82718, during normal business hours. They also can email Library Director Terri Lesley at terri.lesley@campbellcountywy.gov.
Paper copies of the proposed policy are available at the library. The policy also is available on the library’s website.
A special meeting has been scheduled for 4 p.m. June 7 for the board to review public comment and to consider adopting the revised policy. The board will take public comment at this meeting before voting on the policy.
What’s changing?
The draft policy strikes out all references to the American Library Association. This includes the Library Bill of Rights and the Freedom to Read Statement, both of which are from the ALA.
In September, the library board voted to have no connection to the ALA.
The policy puts the ultimate responsibility for selecting materials with the library director. The draft proposes adding that the director is “acting on the authority of the Library Board and subject to standards set forth by the Board” when selecting materials.
One of the Liberty Counsel’s recommendations that made it into the draft is a new policy titled “Protecting Children from Harmful, Sexually Explicit Material in Areas Designated for Minors.”
The board tweaked this policy to specify that it refers to the children’s and young adult sections, instead of the entire library.
The policy reads that the library “takes seriously its obligation to not include obscene sexually explicit or graphic materials” in the children’s and young adult sections that “would be harmful to minors or impede their development.”
It also requires the library director to report to the library board at least once every six months regarding compliance to this policy.
There are very few changes to the collection criteria. The draft proposes adding books on family life education to the young adult medical sciences section. Books on sexual education and birth control are still allowable.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.