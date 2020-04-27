Tracy Fields sits Friday in the waiting room at the Kids Clinic with his daughter Kaylie before an appointment. The full-service clinic opened two years ago to Campbell County students and their siblings from ages 5 to 18 who are under-served and under-insured.
The Campbell County Health board of trustees has moved forward in the process to build a new Kid Clinic.
At its meeting last week, the board approved a memorandum of understanding and a construction agreement with the Campbell County School District for the new clinic, which will be at the corner of Seventh Street and Kendrick Avenue, east of Twin Spruce Junior High.
