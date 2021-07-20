Six more confirmed cases of COVID-19, along with five probables, were recorded in Campbell County over the weekend.
There are now 29 active cases in the county, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
With the new cases, there have now been 4,685 confirmed, 554 probable and 5,145 recovered cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- First vaccine doses administered: 8,979 (as of July 19)
- Second vaccine doses administered: 8,122 (as of July 19)
- Johnson & Johnson doses administered: 1,042
- Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days
- Number of new confirmed cases: 6
- Number of probables: 554
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 39
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 4,685
- Number of active cases: 29
- Recoveries: 5,145
- Recoveries in past seven days: 7 (as of July 16)
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 61
- Hospitalizations today: 2
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 136
- Number of probables: 10,346
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 757
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 53,363
- Number of active cases: 576
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 760
- Hospitalizations today: 61
