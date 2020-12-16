YORK ROAD: A 34-year-old man was accidentally shot in the leg while sledding down a hill with hunting equipment Monday night. Deputies received multiple 911 calls with no one on the line. When they responded to the area, they found a car parked by Heald Road where a man, 33, said his friend was shot in the leg by a Glock 19 handgun while sledding down the hill. The two had gone to gather trail cameras and were sledding away with the equipment when the gun went off. It is unclear who had the gun that fired the shot. Once the man was hit, his friend pulled him uphill on the sled to safety where they got a ride from EMS to the emergency room, Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.