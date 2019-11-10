In the first quarter of 2019, Wyoming state and local economies showed moderate job growth compared to the first three months of 2018.
According to a report by the Department of Workforce Services Research & Planning Section, from first quarter 2018 to first quarter 2019, Wyoming employment rose by 5,679 jobs, or 2.2%, and total payroll increased by $192.1 million, or 6.2%. Only five of the state’s 23 counties saw a decrease during that time frame.
