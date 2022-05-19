Frontier Auto Museum will host its final open mic night of the season until September from 6 to 10 p.m. Thursday at the museum.
The free event is family-friendly, and the Railyard will provide a cash bar. Musicians are limited to three songs maximum, depending on the turnout.
