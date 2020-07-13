Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

A shower or two around the area early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 51F. NE winds shifting to SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%..

Tonight

A shower or two around the area early, then partly cloudy overnight. Low 51F. NE winds shifting to SE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 30%.