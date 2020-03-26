The count of confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Wyoming has grown to 49 and includes positive test results in 10 of the state's 23 counties.
As the Wyoming Public Health Laboratory in Cheyenne becomes more efficient and expands to complete more tests, the number of positive cases also is accelerating. The new tally includes 31 cases confirmed in the last week.
Through Wednesday evening, the Wyoming Department of Health reports that its lab has completed 758 tests for the novel coronavirus, that it's received results from 239 commercial lab tests and that the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has done one test for the state.
With 14 confirmed cases, Fremont County continues to have the most in Wyoming, followed closely by Laramie County with 12. Natrona and Teton counties each have six positive tests.
In Campbell County, there has been one confirmed COVID-19 case, announced Friday in an adult woman who is not hospitalized.
The state lab has so far completed 107 tests and has 12 tests still awaiting results for Campbell County patients.
