Contractors work Thursday digging a foundation for a shelter near the splash pad at the Energy Capitol Sports Complex in Gillette. The city recently painted the splash pad to prevent slips and falls this summer while an expansion to the splash pad is under construction.
The splash pad at the Energy Capital Sports Complex will open for the season here pretty soon, and it will be less slippery.
The city had set Monday as the tentative opening day, but on Wednesday afternoon, Development Services Director Ry Muzzarelli said the weather has pushed that back. It shouldn’t delay the opening too much, though.
