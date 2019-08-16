More than 500 pounds of food and 42 pounds of personal care items were donated to the Gillette Free Little Pantry during its first anniversary celebration last month.
The donations have doubled what had been received since the project began in July 2018.
“Since the massive layoff, we have seen an uptick of use in the pantries, both in need and in donations,” said Beth Chapell, Cent$ible Nutrition Program educator in Campbell County, in a press release. “I’ve also received a couple of phone calls asking where the pantries are located by people who have a need but don’t yet qualify for the local food pantry.”
It also fills a niche for people who might be too embarrassed to ask for help.
The pantries are meant for all people in need. It allows them to take what they need and leave what they don’t. Anyone can access the pantries anytime, no questions asked and no qualification needed.
But the recent layoffs at the Eagle Butte and Belle Ayr mines have increased the need.
“The community has really rallied,” said Megan McManamen, co-director of the Edible Prairie Project, which is part of the project along with the University of Wyoming Extension CNP, city of Gillette and the Council of Community Services.
But even before the layoffs, Gillette had a significant number of people in need of food. According to Feeding America’s “Map the Meal Gap” tally, it’s 5,390 for Campbell County.
“We want the pantries to be accessible to everybody,” she said. “We don’t want to segregate the families who were in need before the layoffs.”
The Free Little Pantries are set up in city parks and stand for equal access with no judgment.
They are filled with non-perishable food, which is easier for the consumer and to maintain and stock. Sometimes there are children’s activities and toys like chalk and Frisbees.
“Personal care items and hygiene move really fast,” McManamen said.
Things like diapers, deodorant, toothbrushes and feminine hygiene products are always needed.
Single servings of food like applesauce or cereal are easier and also go further than the larger versions.
McManamen said that because children often use it, foods that appeal to children also are needed. Those include things like fruit snacks or fruit cups.
The pantries are restocked a couple of times a week but people in the community have been leaving their own donations in the boxes.
In its first year before the donation drive in July, the Extension Office has collected 350 pounds of food for the project.
“We were honestly surprised at how much use the pantries have gotten,” McManamen said.
People who would like to help can drop off donations in the boxes themselves or at the Ext+ension Office at 412 S. Gillette Ave.
