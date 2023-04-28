job fair (copy)
A past career fair attendee fills out a job application. The Northeast Wyoming Career Fair runs from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Wednesday at the Gillette College Pronghorn Center.

 News Record File Photo

Job seekers can find a myriad of workplace opportunities at the Northeast Wyoming Career Fair that takes place from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 3 at the Gillette College Pronghorn Center.

