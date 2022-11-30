The New Life Ladies Craft Show is back for its 46th year on Friday and Saturday. The show will open from 4-8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Cam-plex Wyoming Center.
The show hosts about 130 booths filled with handmade items made by artisans throughout the region and will also feature a concession stand with chili, cinnamon rolls and potato cheese soup.
