New Life Wesleyan Ladies Craft Show (copy)
Bonnie Grant of Casper-based Hobby Horse Creations organizes her booth with various general fabric items at Cam-plex in 2021, while preparing for the New Life Wesleyan Ladies Craft Show. “I generally say I have everything but the kitchen sink,” Grant said. The craft show is back again this year and will open Friday and Saturday.

 News Record Photo/Mike Moore

The New Life Ladies Craft Show is back for its 46th year on Friday and Saturday. The show will open from 4-8 p.m. Friday and 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at the Cam-plex Wyoming Center.

The show hosts about 130 booths filled with handmade items made by artisans throughout the region and will also feature a concession stand with chili, cinnamon rolls and potato cheese soup.

