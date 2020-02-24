Another day in Gillette, another horizontal snowstorm.
Gillette residents were awakened early Monday to roof-rattling winds and then blowing snow that left substantial drifts on roadways as the morning commute started.
The city was not caught off guard by Monday morning’s snowstorm.
Crews went out at 5:30 a.m. and started focusing on its school and main routes.
“As usual we will make sure we stick to our priority routes and make sure they are as passable as possible,” city spokesman Geno Palazzari said late Monday morning. “Things have calmed down, but the wind will be a factor. We will make it through the subdivisions as quickly as it can.”
An estimated 1-3 inches of new snow and blowing snow was predicted in Gillette on Monday — most of that seeming to come early in the day. An additional inch was possible Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service, which issued a winter weather advisory at 8 a.m. Monday. The advisory continues through 11 a.m. Tuesday.
The biggest variable in the outlook is the wind, with gusts of up to 45 mph over the Black Hills and northern foothills and up to 55 mph on the plains.
The city of Gillette weather station recorded winds of 27 mph Monday morning and gusts of 38 mph, which elevated the misery factor caused by the snow.
While minor snow accumulations are expected this morning in the Gillette area, the high winds are expected to continue through Tuesday morning, with conditions improving after 11 a.m.
The storm is expected to bring slippery road conditions, widespread blowing snow, significantly reduced visibility and strong winds that could blow down tree branches.
While highways in and out of Gillette were open Monday morning, snow and blowing snow were creating near white-out conditions in some areas.
There’s a 90% chance of snow after 5 p.m. Monday.
Officially in February thus far, 10 days of snow has been recorded in Gillette. That’s totaled 8 inches of snow or 0.59 inches of precipitation in the month so far.
The record for February is 21 inches of snow in 1953 and 1.57 inches of precipitation recorded in 2018.
The record snowfall for Feb. 24 is 4.8 inches, which fell in 2002, and 0.31 inches of precipitation, which fell that same day.
Since July 1, a total of 37.7 inches of snow has fallen in Gillette, about 3 inches above normal for this time of year. The record is 74 inches of snow, which fell in 1997.
