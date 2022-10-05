The Campbell County Public Library will feature award-winning author Dan Gemeinhart whose works include “The Honest Truth” and “The Remarkable Journey of Coyote Sunrise” at a book signing event at 7 p.m. Wednesday.
People can meet the author at the free event and have books signed. Books will also be available for purchase.
