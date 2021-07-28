U.S. Sen. Cynthia Lummis, R-Wyo., will hold remote office hours in Gillette on Tuesday.
Field representative Bronwyn Lance will be available to meet with residents individually to hear ideas, comments and concerns about what is happening in the U.S. Senate, and to help anyone having trouble working with a federal agency.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.