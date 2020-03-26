The city of Gillette is continuing to monitor the local COVID-19 situation, but in the meantime has made a couple of decisions.
It will resume curbside yard waste pickup next week. Residents are urged to have their yard trash at their curbs by 7 a.m. Wednesdays. Pickup typically runs from April to November.
The yard waste drop-off facility will not be open to the public in the near future, however.
The city does not have the staff to man the site and because of the coronavirus has not been conducting face-to-face interviews as it wants to limit public contact as much as possible, said city spokesman Geno Palazzari. Once restrictions are lifted the city will continue to interview candidates and try and fill the yard waste facility positions as quickly as possible.
The city also announced it is pushing back its annual Drive and Drop and Trash-a-thon spring cleanup initiatives. The dates had not been set prior to the postponement, but in the past they have happened in mid-late April and May.
The city also stopped sweeping streets to clean scoria and other winter maintenance materials because of COVID-19. It will continue whenever it has been determined it is safe to have non-essential employees working again, Palazzari said.
