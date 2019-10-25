The sun sets over Gillette on a crisp fall Thursday as the temperatures prepare to drop for the weekend. Snow fall is expected on Saturday and Sunday with a low of 18 degrees on Saturday and 13 degrees on Sunday.
The sun sets over Gillette on a crisp fall Thursday as the temperatures prepare to drop for the weekend. Snow fall is expected on Saturday and Sunday with a low of 18 degrees on Saturday and 13 degrees on Sunday.
Gillette's sunny days are growing fewer and fewer, with snow expected this weekend and into Monday.
The National Weather Service office in Rapid City, South Dakota, expects a mix of rain and blowing snow Saturday and patchy blowing snow Sunday. Partly cloudy skies will take over Sunday night that will stay into Monday. There is a 30 percent chance of snow after noon on Monday.
