A Campbell County Commissioner brought his employee on official county business, which has led to questions from the community.
Those questions prompted the county to release a statement last week saying that Commissioner Mark Christensen had done nothing wrong when he took one of his employees to a meeting in Laramie on Nov. 12.
The University of Wyoming School of Energy Resources had organized the meeting to talk about the Carbon Valley initiative.
The county had sought out proposals for a marketing contract to help with the initiative, and one of Christensen’s companies had responded, leading to questions on whether the employee’s presence at the meeting was a conflict of interest.
The county paid for Christensen’s expenses, and Christensen paid for his own employee’s expenses. Christensen would not name the employee.
“It’s nobody’s business when it’s my staff people, especially when I was making sure work on behalf of the county was being done,” he said.
Christensen said there were supposed to be more county staff at the meeting, but it ended up being just him, county administrative director Carol Seeger and county consultant Jim Ford. He took the employee to the meeting to “take good notes” and compile information.
“It was me trying to be helpful,” Christensen said. “Anything else beyond that is just idiotic.”
According to the press release, the county paid expenses for Christensen, Seeger and Ford, which involved mileage, a one-night room stay and one meal. Ford and the employee traveled with Christensen to Laramie for the meeting, Christensen said.
There is no rule or statute that dictates who may or may not accompany a commissioner while conducting county business. The only policy in place governs the payment of expenses that county officials incur while on county business.
“The county does not exercise authority over the personal decisions” of the commissioners, the press release reads. “The county is not aware of any direct or personal benefit he may have received from his staff’s attendance at the meeting.”
Commission Chairman Rusty Bell said he wanted to be clear that no law was broken.
“There’s nothing illegal about that. There really isn’t,” Bell said. “Is it questionable? Yeah, that’s why we’re here.”
The Carbon Valley
The goal of Carbon Valley is to establish Campbell County as the premier place for the research, development and commercial deployment of advanced carbon technologies.
Christensen has been very involved in the work surrounding Carbon Valley for the last two years and considers it “my baby.”
“Our real opportunity is the Carbon Valley stuff. If we do it well, we can be successful,” he said. “I’ve got 14 months left (in office) and I want to get this thing kicked off and moving. I don’t think we’re moving quick enough.”
He said he’s willing to spend his own money and use his own staff to get it done, because “we have a really short clock to get this going.”
The county’s press release said that another commissioner was supposed to attend the meeting also, but that he could not because of scheduling conflicts.
Ford is under contract to help Campbell County in its economic development with the Carbon Valley concept.
The meeting was organized by UW to discuss collaboration on the Carbon Valley effort for northeastern Wyoming. The School of Energy Resources is willing to partner with Campbell County and the city of Gillette and called the meeting to discuss the status and plans for the Carbon Valley, according to the press release.
It noted that Christensen “has been extremely involved in the work encompassed in the Carbon Valley concept and has dedicated a significant amount of his time to this as a county commissioner during the last two years. He has participated in many meetings on the subject as a county commissioner and his participation in this meeting was not unusual,” it said.
Taking exception to the trip
Tex McBride, a Weston County resident who used to live in Campbell County and still does business in the area, said it was a conflict of interest since Outliers Creative, Christensen’s marketing business, responded to a request for proposal issued by the county for marketing services regarding Carbon Valley.
“It stinks to high heaven, this sort of thing,” McBride said. “It’s a violation of the voters’ trust.”
He called the commissioners about it last week, and the county had heard from other people who had similar questions. Bell said the press release was sent out for the sake of transparency.
“I said, ‘Let’s just tell everybody what happened and why,’” he said. “People are going to make of it what they want.”
The county was aware that Outliers Creative was one of six companies that put its name in for the marketing contract — a contract that the city and county have budgeted $400,000 for over a two-year period, according to the request for proposals on the county’s website.
The proposals were due Nov. 29, 17 days after the meeting in Laramie.
Outliers will not win the contract. The review committee that looked at the proposal said Outliers Creative’s proposal was too political and too expensive, Christensen said Friday.
The successful bidder will be selected Dec. 17 after the Board of Commissioners hears the recommendations from the review committee, which includes members from outside of county government.
“Commissioner Christensen has not been involved in the review or selection process and will recuse himself from the discussion and selection in accordance with Wyoming law regarding conflicts of interest,” according to the press release.
McBride said Christensen should have to apologize to the public, at the very least, “for this violation of their trust.”
He added that while he understands that business owners do get involved in government, there “has to be a line drawn.”
Rare earth minerals trip
Christensen was in Washington, D.C., last week for a Department of Energy workshop on rare earth elements, which could play a part in Carbon Valley. He said he also brought an employee with him on that trip to take notes.
“There’s enough of a reason for me to spend my own staff time, people I’m paying on my own, to help me accomplish that,” he said.
In both cases, he paid for the employee’s expenses out of his own pocket, not the county’s, he said.
McBride called the Washington, D.C., trip “bad optics.”
Bell didn’t know an Outliers employee also had accompanied Christensen to D.C., but added that it’s not uncommon for him to not know that kind of thing.
Christensen said the entire issue is a non-story.
“This whole thing is giving credibility to an issue that really is nothing,” Christensen said. “It’s feeding the monster of stupidity.”
Previous run ins
It is not the first time McBride and Christensen have had a run-in.
In June 2018, McBride claimed Christensen had a conflict during the discussion of the quarter-penny tax in 2017 because Christensen was on the board of directors at Energy Capital Economic Development, which stood to receive some revenue had the tax passed.
Christensen called the claims illogical and said they had no factual basis. In a statement, he said McBride “obviously has an axe to grind with me personally because I chose to support the proposed quarter-cent tax.”
McBride said it was a breach of ethics and wanted to see the Wyoming Attorney General’s Office investigate it further. The state Department of Criminal Investigation spoke with the Campbell County Sheriff’s Office and decided not to pursue an investigation.
Christensen also claimed that McBride tried to “physically intimidate me by preventing me from leaving the room” while they were at a Campbell County Republican Party meeting in early 2018.
McBride denied impeding Christensen and said that “I did not physically intimidate him at all.”
Get this done
Christensen said that while in Washington, D.C., he heard people from other states talking about what they’ve been doing with advanced carbon products.
“I’m sitting there going, ‘Great. We’ve been talking about that for two years and haven’t gotten anything accomplished,’” he said.
Christensen said he has given his “time and life and everything to this job (the commission) for seven years.”
He wants to ensure that Campbell County’s future is secure in a world of declining coal production and revenue, and he believes Carbon Valley is the best way to do that, but it needs to be done sooner than later.
“My goal is I want to get this done before I leave,” he said. “I have 14 months where I can make a difference.”
