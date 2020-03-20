In light of the COVID-19 restrictions for schools, the Young American Patriotic Art Competitions sponsored by the Veterans of Foreign Wars Auxiliary due date has been extended from March 31 to April 7.
Jan Miller will be picking up the art on that date at the counselors offices in all four high schools in the Campbell County School District.
Applications can be obtained from the counselor’s office, art teachers, or on the website at vfwauxiliary.org/scholarships.
