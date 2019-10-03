Campbell County deputies found a hunter who had been lost Wednesday night and Thursday morning in the Weston Hills Recreation Area, 25 miles north of Gillette.
The Sheriff’s Office received a call at about 8:30 p.m. Wednesday from a hunting party, saying one member of the party, a 47-year-old man, was lost. The man was not answering his phone or responding to text messages, said Undersheriff Quentin Reynolds.
