The Campbell County Public Library will be closed to the public starting Thursday amid concerns surrounding the novel coronavirus COVID-19, but library staff will work to provide limited services to the community.
The library board had a special meeting Wednesday afternoon, where it voted unanimously to close the library through April 6, the day when the Campbell County School District hopes to come back from the extended spring break.
At that time, the board will re-evaluate whether it’s necessary to stay closed longer.
Library employees will still come in to work, and library director Terri Lesley is working on a plan to offer curbside checkout to residents, as well as remote services to help patrons access the library’s electronic collection.
In times of crisis, libraries are on the front lines to help the community, Lesley said.
“Our heart just breaks for everybody right now. We want to help. That’s what we know,” she said.
