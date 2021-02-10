A candidate for the U.S. House of Representatives will be speaking at a town hall meeting in Gillette on Friday.
Wyoming state Sen. Anthony Bouchard, R-Cheyenne, announced a primary campaign against U.S. Rep. Liz Cheney last month. He’ll be speaking at the Arbuckle Lodge at a town hall hosted by the John Patriot of Northeast Wyoming, a group started in 2013 to educate and empower Wyoming residents.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.