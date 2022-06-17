Gillette, WY (82718)

Today

Thunderstorms and gusty winds during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 66F. SSE winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible..

Tonight

Thunderstorms and gusty winds during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 66F. SSE winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible.