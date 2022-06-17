Thunderstorms and gusty winds during the evening will give way to partly cloudy skies after midnight. Low 66F. SSE winds at 25 to 35 mph, decreasing to 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Higher wind gusts possible..
With the City Pool closed and slated for demolition, officials are looking at the possibility of free swimming this summer at the Campbell County Recreation Center. Thursday night, the Parks and Rec board approved an agreement allowing free afternoon swim, and the City Council will take action on this at its next meeting.
When the city of Gillette announced that it was shutting down the City Pool this summer and next summer in order to build a new pool, that meant that for two years, residents would not have a free public pool for the first time in several decades.
