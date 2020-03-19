Campbell County Health has closed Campbell County Memorial Hospital to visitors as the number of COVID-19 cases continues to increase in the state and people are being urged to keep their distance from one another.
As of Thursday morning, there are no confirmed cases in Campbell County. So far, Campbell County Health has tested 37 people for the new coronavirus.
CCH spokeswoman Felicia Messimer said patients have been screened at the emergency room, Walk In Clinic and through the phone. Not all of the 37 test results have come back, but there haven’t been any positive cases in the results that have come back, she said.
“CCH asks for your cooperation as we work to limit the spread of coronavirus in our communities,” said Dr. Nicholas Stamato, chief of medical staff for CCH, in a press release. “It is important to remember COVID-19 control measures may only delay cases, not prevent cases — but this delay gives your health care providers time to prepare. We encourage you to stay home, or participate in social distancing, as much as possible. This means working from home, or staying in rather than going out to bars or restaurants — and it’s our best shot at slowing down the spread of this virus.”
There are two exceptions to the visiting restrictions. Pediatric patients are to be accompanied by one parent. And women who are giving birth are allowed one support person, who must be 18 or older.
All patients will be required to undergo a respiratory health screening and have their temperature taken.
For patients
The emergency room and Walk-In Clinic entrance will be open 24/7. The Heptner Cancer Center Entrance will be open during regular business hours for dialysis and oncology patients only.
The main clinic entrance will be open during regular business hours, and patients are being asked to call when they arrive for clinic appointments and staff will come to the door to let them in.
The hospital’s entrance from the parking garage will be open 6:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday. The circle driveway to the main entrance will be closed to traffic. Patients must park in the parking garage and access the walkway to enter the building.
The Pediatric Clinic has canceled all non-essential appointments.
