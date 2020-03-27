To protect the community from the spread of coronavirus and to help decrease traffic in the hospital’s emergency room and Walk-In Clinic, local orthopedic physicians are opening up their offices for orthopedic urgent care.
The offices encourage everyone to call before coming to a clinic for an orthopedic urgent care visit. Orthopedic urgent care locations include:
- Powder River Orthopedics & Spine (PROS): 307-686-1413; open 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Friday, and 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the weekends
- Black Hills Orthopedic and Spine Center: 307-670-8170; open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Thursday and 8 a.m. to noon Friday
- Thunder Basin Orthopedics: 307-682-6222; open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday
Orthopedic urgent care is only for patients without a fever or respiratory symptoms — such as congestion, cough, fever over 100 degrees, runny nose, shortness of breath, or a sore throat.
All patients are screened for respiratory symptoms prior to entering a clinic, and their temperature is also taken. All staff, nurses, physician assistants and surgeons are screened for respiratory symptoms twice a day with temperature checks.
Orthopedic urgent care is for adults and children with:
- Possible broken bones
- Cuts or lacerations on arms or legs
- Injuries to arms and legs
- Sprains
- Workplace injuries
Call 911 for:
- Broken hips
- Open fractures (where the fracture penetrates the skin)
- Spine fractures
- Head injuries
