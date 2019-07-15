The Gurley Avenue overpass was closed Monday and will remain closed for two weeks for its annual inspection and maintenance.
This is the first scheduled annual closure of the overpass since the city of Gillette's Development Services Department announced in February that the bridge will need to be closed annually for an inspection and possible repair work until a new bridge is built.
City engineer Joe Shoen said the plan will hopefully minimize long-term costs, extend the life of the bridge and reduce the frequency of major repairs by going through annual inspections.
The idea is to take care of smaller trouble areas on the bridge's deck, barrier walls, girders, piers and other areas of the bridge so the city doesn't have to do major work later down the line.
Although the bridge is scheduled to be closed for two weeks, that will be the minimum every year. The closure could be extended if construction work or rehabilitation needs to be done to any parts of the bridge.
The overpass is expected to open again after work is done July 26.
This year the city said it will asses the deck baseline, investigate the splice plates on the bridge and do "barrier rehabilitation warranty work."
For more information, contact city spokesman Geno Palazzari at 307-686-5393.
