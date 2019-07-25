In honor of Harry Potter’s birthday, Campbell County Public Library is hosting a Hogwarts Escape Room for teens from 2-5:30 p.m. Wednesday.
Teens in teams of eight will get locked in Professor Vector’s office at Hogwarts School of Witchcraft and Wizardry. Young wizards must try to escape in just 30 minutes.
