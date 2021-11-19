Several animals were lost in a fire Thursday night. Shortly after 6 p.m., firefighters responded to Madsen Road, northeast of Gillette, for the report of a structure fire.
When they arrived, a 24 foot by 24 foot barn was fully involved in fire.
Updated: November 19, 2021 @ 8:24 pm
