fire.jpeg

A fire at 55 Madsen Road that burned a 24-foot by 24’ barn on Thursday night was caused by an interior heat lamp, according to the Campbell County Fire Department. It was fully involved in fire when firefighters arrived. The fire was contained to the structure.  Several chickens and ducks were lost in the fire.

 Campbell County Fire Department

Several animals were lost in a fire Thursday night. Shortly after 6 p.m., firefighters responded to Madsen Road, northeast of Gillette, for the report of a structure fire.

When they arrived, a 24 foot by 24 foot barn was fully involved in fire.

