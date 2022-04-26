State Farm will celebrate 100 years of service to Gillette with a car show and barbecue from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday at 201 E. Third St.
The free classic car show is a team effort between Ida Snead, Senior Send Off and Campbell County Classics and Customs. Snead is supplying hot dogs and hamburgers. There will be a bake sale and fundraising table for the Send Off as well.
