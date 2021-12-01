As the sun set late Tuesday afternoon, dozens of families with dozens of kids moseyed into the Gillette College Technical Education Center to celebrate an early start to the Christmas season.
The annual Christmas at Gillette College tradition was missed last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and all the uncertainty that came with it. But this year, plenty of Gillette children had the chance to look up at the college's giant Christmas tree and wait their turn to tell Santa their Christmas wishes.
