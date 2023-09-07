A two-year lawsuit involving Campbell County and two horse racing companies has finally come to an end.
At a regular meeting Wednesday morning, Campbell County Commissioners approved settlement agreements with Wyoming Horse Racing and Wyoming Downs, both of which had sued the commissioners over a county resolution passed in April 2021.
The commissioners had previously approved an $800,000 settlement payment to Wyoming Horse Racing in early August. A settlement amount for Wyoming Downs was not released at the time, but Traci Lacock, an attorney for Wyoming Downs, confirmed that it was $1.85 million.
That was the amount that the commissioners approved Wednesday. Between the two settlements, the county will be paying $2.65 million.
In both cases, the county’s insurance company will be paying the settlements. The county’s deductible is $25,000 per claim, which it already has paid thanks to attorney’s fees.
As part of the settlement, the commissioners agreed to consider any request for additional off-track betting locations in a manner consistent with the Wyoming Parimutuel Act, and they also agreed to not enact a resolution that is inconsistent with the Wyoming Gaming Commission rules.
In April 2021, the commission passed a resolution that gives the live horse racing operator control over off-track betting and simulcasting in the county.
No specific company was named in the resolution, but 307 Horse Racing had signed an exclusive five-year contract with Cam-plex to do live horse racing. When the resolution passed, 307 Horse Racing became the only operator that could provide off-track betting in Campbell County.
That meant Wyoming Horse Racing and Wyoming Downs had to close down their off-track betting locations in Gillette. The former had one location, while the latter had two locations.
The two companies sued the commissioners in May 2021, claiming the commissioners’ resolution “resulted in millions of dollars in lost revenue” and the loss of trained employees, and that the county violated their rights to equal protection and taking of their property without just compensation or due process.
