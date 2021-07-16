The four new confirmed cases of COVID-19 recorded in Campbell County on Thursday bumped the active case count to 30, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
There have now been 4,674 confirmed, 459 probable and 5,133 recovered cases of COVID-19 in the county since the pandemic began.
There is one COVID-19 patient in Campbell County Memorial Hospital as of Thursday, but 61 patients statewide, according to the Wyoming Department of Health.
Wyoming has not had more than 60 COVID-19 patients hospitalized since the end of January as the state was on the come-down from its fall and winter peak in cases and hospitalizations.
Here are the latest COVID-19 statistics:
CAMPBELL COUNTY NUMBERS
- First vaccine doses administered: 8,872 (as of July 12)
- Second vaccine doses administered: 8,037 (as of July 12)
- Johnson & Johnson doses administered: 1,036
- Vaccine counts may lag up to 3 days
- Number of new confirmed cases: 4
- Number of probables: 549
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 31
- Confirmed total since pandemic began: 4,674
- Number of active cases: 30
- Recoveries: 5,133
- Recoveries in past seven days: 7
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 61
- Hospitalizations today: 1
WYOMING NUMBERS
- Number of new confirmed cases: 104
- Number of probables: 10,269
- Number of confirmed cases in last 14 days: 732
- Total confirmed since pandemic began: 53,186
- Number of active cases: 657
- New deaths: 0
- Overall deaths: 760
- Hospitalizations today: 61
