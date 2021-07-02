070121-fro-weather2.jpg
Libby Smith, 12, cools off in cooler of water on Wednesday, June 30, 2021 in Gillette. Temperatures in Gillette will start to climb this weekend, reaching the low 90s by the Fourth of July.

 News Record Photo/Ashley Detrick

The Fourth of July weekend will be hot and dry for the most part.

Temperatures will be around 90 degrees on Friday before warming up to the mid-90s on Saturday and Sunday.

