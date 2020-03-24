Campbell County Health is developing a plan to help with its cash flow should the coronavirus situation continue for an extended period of time.
At a finance committee meeting Monday afternoon, Mary Lou Tate, chief financial officer for CCH, said the organization has enough cash on hand — money that is readily accessible — to last about 120 days.
But if COVID-19 continues to be active for an extended period of time and CCH has to delay “high-dollar cases” such as surgeries, “We’ll eat through our cash pretty quickly,” Tate said.
If coronavirus becomes “rampant,” Tate said, CCH can expect its inpatient volume to double or even triple, while outpatient cases could drop by as much as half.
She is working with First Interstate Bank to open a line of credit of $10 million for CCH, which would take care of two months’ worth of expenses.
“We wouldn’t draw on it unless we absolutely had to,” Tate said.
“We have to have a contingency plan,” said board chairman Dr. Ian Swift. “It doesn’t cost us money to have a line of credit, unless we use it.”
The hospital board will vote on the line of credit at its meeting Thursday.
Board member Dustin Martinson asked if $10 million is enough.
Tate said that combined with the four months of cash on hand, it should keep CCH going for six months.
“If this goes on for more than six months, we have a bigger problem than looking at cash flows,” she said.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.